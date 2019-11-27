National Assembly enter last working day of 8th session
The National Assembly will begin November 27 - the last working day of the 8th session – with discussion on the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Construction Law.
The National Assembly enter last working day of 8th session (Source: VNA)
In the afternoon, the NA will vote on several resolutions, including the resolution on piloting the urban administration model in Hanoi, the resolution approving the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty between Vietnam and Cambodia, and the Protocol on the Demarcation and Marker Planting of the Land Boundary between Vietnam and Cambodia.
The NA is also expected to approve a resolution on question-and-answer activities during the 8th session and the resolution of the 8th session, among others.
After the voting, the NA will conduct the closing ceremony of the 8th session./.