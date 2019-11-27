Politics Ministry bids farewell to peacekeepers to join UN mission The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 26 to bid farewell to 30 officers and staff of the second level-2 field hospital to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Hanoi promotes cooperation with French localities, agencies The relationship between localities and agencies of France and Hanoi is a model for bilateral relations between the two countries, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.

Politics Ibaraki prefecture asked to boost ties with Vietnamese localities Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Governor of Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture Oikawa Kazuhiko and its authorities to further boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially in high-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, and precision engineering.

Politics RoK, Vietnam urged to boost people-to-people diplomacy Vietnam and the Republic of Korea should enhance people-to-people diplomacy in order to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chol Young Joo, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVIFA).