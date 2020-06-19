Politics Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed The National Assembly passed the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents at its on-going ninth session on June 18.

Politics ASEAN, Russia join hands to combat COVID-19 Foreign ministers from ASEAN and Russia held a special meeting on COVID-19 via video conference on June 17, to promote cooperation between the two parties in preventing and combating the pandemic.

Politics More laws, resolutions expected to sail through NA on June 18 Legislators will vote on June 18 morning the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents, and the resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).