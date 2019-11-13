National Assembly focuses on fire prevention, fighting on November 13
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly will spend the entire day on November 13 to examine the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting during the period from 2014 to 2018.
At the sitting, which will be broadcast live on national television and radio, Chairman of the NA’s Committee of National Defence and Security will present a report of the NA supervision delegation on the matter.
The NA supervision delegation, set up under the NA’s Resolution 62/2018/QH14 dated June 15, 2018, has held working sessions with the Government, relevant ministries and sectors and sent working teams to inspect fire prevention work in a number of localities and agencies in all regions.
The delegation also required delegations of NA deputies in localities to conduct supervision of the work in their localities and submit reports to the delegation.
Based on the report of the supervision delegation, NA deputies will analyse the situation of fire prevention and fighting work, and propose solutions to improving the work’s effectiveness in the time ahead./.