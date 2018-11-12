Deputies press buttons on the approval of a resolution approving the CPTPP and related documents (Source: VNA)

– The National Assembly continued the agenda of its ongoing sixth session on November 12 with Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in the chair.In the morning, lawmakers listened to a report on a resolution of adjustments to the mid-term public investment plan for 2016-2020, delivered by head of the National Assembly’s Financial and Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai. The resolution was then passed with 89.48 percent of the vote.After that, deputies discussed in groups the amended Law on Tax Management and a draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Public Investment.Most of them agreed on the necessity to revise the two laws to create a more transparent business and investment environment that would attract further investment and help to build a modern tax management system.In the afternoon, the legislature passed a resolution approving the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and related documents with 96.7 percent of the vote. A report on the draft resolution was delivered by Chairman of the NA Committee for External Affairs Nguyen Van Giau.Lawmakers then debated in groups the amended Law on Enforcement of Criminal Judgments, and a bill against the harmful effects of alcohol abuse.Regarding the amended Law on Enforcement of Criminal Judgments, the majority of deputies agreed that it should be put on the table at the sixth and seventh session, towards being adopted later at the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly.On November 13, lawmakers are scheduled to listen to and discuss reports on the work of the General Prosecutor of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court this year; along with government reports on the prevention of and combat against crime and legal violations, the enforcement of judgments, and corruption prevention and combat in 2018. –VNA