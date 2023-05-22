Former Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The



Under the resolution, which won the approval of 462 out of 464 participating legislators, the NA also let Cuong to stop serving as a NA deputy of the southern province of Dong Nai for its 15th tenure.



Cuong submitted his application on May 16 to stop serving as a NA deputy and cease holding the post elected by the 15th legislature.



During its 23rd meeting in last November, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission concluded that the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Dong Nai Province People’s Committee had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations. They displayed a lack of responsibility and lax management and leadership, letting the People’s Committee and many organisations and individuals violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws during the implementation of some projects and equitisation. Some officials and Party members also showed degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and violated regulations for Party members.



The Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee, and other officials, including Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee should bear the responsibility for such violations and wrongdoings, it said.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha (Photo: VNA)



The same day, the legislature ratified another resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the relief of Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha for the 2021-2026 term.



VNA