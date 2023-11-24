National Assembly passes Law on Telecommunications
The National Assembly (NA) approved the Law on Telecommunications (revised) on November 26 as part of its ongoing sixth sitting.
At the NA working session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) approved the Law on Telecommunications (revised) on November 24 as part of its ongoing sixth sitting.
The document sailed through the legislature with 473 yes votes or 94.74% of the NA deputies.
Earlier, legislators opined on the exemption and reduction of financial contributions by businesses to the Vietnam Public-Utility Telecommunication Service Fund, along with telecom resources, and telecom auction.
The sixth session, which opened on October 23, is scheduled to close on November 28./.