Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics About 700 Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar now in temporarily safe areas: Spokeswoman About 700 Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar are staying in temporarily safe areas and information about many others is now being verified in the context of the complicated security situation in some northern states of the country, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on November 23.

Politics Defence Minister receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Vietnam always attaches importance to developing relations with France, and defence cooperation is one of the important pillars in the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at a meeting in Hanoi in November 23.

Politics Party General Secretary’s book serves as invaluable reference: diplomats Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s recently-published book is an invaluable reference source for generations of officials engaged in foreign affairs and diplomacy, thus helping to build a comprehensive and modern diplomacy of Vietnam, experts and diplomats have said.