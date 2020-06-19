National Assembly passes resolutions
The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.
Members of the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.
It had earlier passed a resolution on the election of the Chairperson of the NEC and another ratifying the list of Vice Chairpersons and members of the council.
Accordingly, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected Chairwoman of the NEC. The Vice Chairpersons are NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, and Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.
With 91.72 percent of votes in favour, the legislature also ratified a resolution on adjustments to the investment policy on building certain eastern sections of the North-South Expressway in 2017-2020.
Accordingly, the Mai Son-National Highway 45 section, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet section, and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay section will be transformed from the public-private partnership (PPP) model, using part of the State budget, to public investment, with all capital sourced from the State coffers. Additional investment capital from the State budget is not to exceed 23.461 trillion VND (1 billion USD).
The Government will review, identify, and take responsibility for the accuracy and fairness of adjusted investment in the three component projects, as well as the total investment for the project.
It will also implement the component projects using public investment and put them into operation no later than the end of 2022, while putting forth suitable plans to recover the State capital./.