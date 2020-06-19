Politics Hanoi leader pledges to boost ties with Laos Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in the capital city on June 18 for the new Lao Ambassador to Vietnam, Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics National Assembly enters last working day of ninth session The 14th National Assembly is scheduled to vote on many important matters on June 19, the last working day of its ninth session.

Politics Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.

Politics Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals Diplomatic notes informing about Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were presented to the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 18.