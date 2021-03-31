National Assembly relieves several NA Vice Chairpersons
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee presented a report on the outcomes of group discussions, explanations and acquisition of ideas of deputies on relieving several NA Vice Chairpersons during its 11th session on March 31 afternoon.
Then the legislators cast secret ballots to relieve several NA Vice Chairpersons.
The legislature discussed and voted to approve a resolution on relieving NA Vice Chairpersons Tong Thi Phong, Uong Chu Luu and Phung Quoc Hien from the posts.
Up to 454 out of 459 deputies present at the sitting voted for approval of the resolution.
After that, the NA Standing Committee presented a list of candidates for the legislature to elect new NA Vice Chairpersons. The NA then discussed in groups the candidates for the election of new NA Vice Chairpersons./.