Politics Legislators to elect Chairperson of NA, National Election Council Lawmakers will elect the Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) on March 31, as part of the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature.

Politics Vietnam enhances cooperation with US in coping with climate change Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held an online conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on March 30.

Politics Lawmakers discuss candidacy for chairperson of National Assembly The 14th National Assembly (NA) discussed the working reports of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy in the 2016-2021 tenure during a plenary sitting in Hanoi on March 30 morning as part of its ongoing 11th session.

Politics Russia’s friendship order conferred on Vietnamese diplomat, military officials The Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and four Vietnamese defence officials have been bestowed the Order of Friendship of Russia for their contributions to the Vietnam-Russia relations.