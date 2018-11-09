National Assembly sets target of GDP growth at 6.6-6.8% in 2019 VNA Friday, November 09, 2018 - 10:27:51 Print Source: VNA Related News Politics National Assembly sets 2019 GDP growth of 6.6-6.8 percent Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on 2019 development plan Business GDP growth estimated at 6.7 percent in 2018 National Assembly socio-economic development plan GDP growth CPI growth export value household poverty rate Vietnam VietnamPlus Viet Nam News Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel