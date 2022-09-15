Politics First rescue drill among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A joint search and rescue drill between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place in Vientiane on September 15. Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang were among those who witnessed the event.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties marked in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The Union of Friendship Organisations of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on September 15 held a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).

Politics HCM City hopes for more substantive ties with Singapore: official Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highlighted his city’s wish to further enhance substantive cooperation with Singapore while meeting with visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on September 15.