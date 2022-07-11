Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ambassador highlights new strides in Vietnam - China relations Thanks to joint efforts, the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China have recorded many new strides in the recent past, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

Politics PM informs Can Tho voters about outcomes of NA’s third session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho met with voters in Ninh Kieu, Cai Rang and Phong Dien districts on July 10 to inform about outcomes of the 15th legislature’s third session.