National Assembly Standing Committee’s 16th session opens
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's 16th session opened in Hanoi on October 10.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that this is the final sitting of the NA Standing Committee to prepare for the 15th legislature’s fourth session scheduled to open on October 20.
During the three-day sitting, the NA Standing Committee will examine reports presented by the Government and verification reports of the NA’s committees on the performance of the socio-economic development plan and state budget plan in 2022; and the goals, targets, tasks and solutions of the socio-economic development plan and the central budget allocation plan for 2023, he said.
At the fourth session, the legislature will decide on the medium-term financial and budgetary plans for 2023 - 2025 in accordance with the Law on State Budget, which is related to the rate of budget regulation of provinces and cities, macroeconomic indicators, fiscal balance, overspending, public debts, and debt repayment targets, Hue added.
The full-time legislators will opine on a draft report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people submitted to the NA’s fourth session.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)The lawmakers will look into reports on the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City and on specific financial and budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.
Measures to handle problems at some toll stations/BOT projects will be tabled at this session, the NA leader said, adding that the NA Standing Committee will also scrutinise a draft resolution on a pilot programme allowing people to select car plates via auctions.
The NA Standing Committee will also give opinions on the personnel work to submit to the NA's fourth session and the personnel work under its jurisdiction, he added./.