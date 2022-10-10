Politics Party Central Committee releases announcement of sixth session The 13th Party Central Committee held the sixth session in Hanoi from October 3 to 9 to discuss the Politburo’s proposals, plans, and reports related to some major issues, according to its announcement.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Press release of closing session of 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its sixth plenum on October 9 morning with the closing session chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. ​

Politics Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).