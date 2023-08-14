At the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

For the Ministry of Justice, queries will focus on the law and ordinance making programme, solutions to improve the quality of the legal system, as well as how to deal with limitations and wrongdoings in the issuance of documents detailing laws and resolutions adopted by the NA, and ordinances and resolutions by the NA Standing Committee, among other issues.For the MARD, the committee will scrutinise solutions to remove obstacles to agricultural product exports and lift the “yellow card” warning imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, along with food security and rice exports.Full-time legislators are scheduled to scrutinise a number of reports on supervision results, and draft supervision plans, and make decisions on some important matters.Regarding law-making, they will opine on eight out of the nine draft laws that were debated at the fifth sitting of the legislature, held from May 22 to June 24, and two new others.They include the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business, the draft revised Land Law, the draft revised Housing Law, the draft Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots levels, the draft revised Law on Citizen Identification, and the draft revised Law on Social Insurance.Following the opening remarks by the top legislator, the committee listened to a report explaining and adjusting the draft revised Law on Water Resources./.