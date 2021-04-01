Politics Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, said Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other council member countries.

Politics German newspaper highlights Vietnamese market’s prospects German’s DVZ e-newspaper has run a story by Claudius Semmann highlighting Vietnam’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and secure economic development, maintaining its bright outlook amid the global crisis.

Politics Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties marked in HCM City The Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on March 31 held a ceremony to celebrate the 48th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Australia.