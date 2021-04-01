National Assembly to elect vice chairpersons on April 1 morning
Newly-elected National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from left), and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second from right) cast their votes on relieving vice NA chairpersons on March 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly will elect some new vice chairpersons of the legislature on April 1 morning, in line with the working programme of the 14th NA’s 11th sitting.
The voting will be held after the NA approves a list of candidates for the posts.
After the voting’s results were announced, the NA deputies will then adopt a resolution on the election of NA vice chairpersons.
Later in the morning, lawmakers will debate the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV)’s report on its performance in the 2016-2020 tenure.
In the afternoon, a plenary session will be held for the lawmakers to discuss a proposal on the number of full-time deputies to the Hanoi People’s Council in the 2021 – 2026 tenure.
At around 4:30pm, State President Nguyen Phu Trong will deliver a proposal on relieving the Prime Minister and the proposal will then be discussed in groups of legislators./.