National Assembly to look into three draft laws on May 27
The National Assembly will debate three draft laws on May 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly will debate three draft laws on May 27, in accordance with the working programme of the legislature’s third session.
In the morning, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra will present the draft law on implementing democracy at grassroots level. An evaluation of the draft law will be presented by Chairman of the NA’s Legal Committee Hoang Thanh Tung.
The draft law on implementing democracy at grassroots level, with 7 chapters and 74 articles, is intended to ensure that the State power belongs to the people, further affirm the nature of the Vietnamese State as a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people and for the people.
A report on adjustments made to the draft law on emulation and rewards (revised) will also be submitted to the NA, and contentious issues related to the bill will be tabled for discussion.
In the afternoon, the draft revised law on domestic violence prevention and control along with an evaluation report on the draft law will be submitted to the NA.
The draft revised law on domestic violence prevention and control submitted to this NA session has 6 chapters with 62 articles, up 16 articles compared to the existing law. It includes adjustment and supplements to 42 articles in the existing law and 17 entirely new articles, while three articles of the existing law have been cut.
In addition, latest revisions made to the draft law on insurance business will be presented to the NA, under which, the draft law has 7 chapters with 154 articles, cutting one chapter and three articles compared to the draft before revision./.