Politics Indian lower house speaker arrives in Hanoi, starting official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla and his entourage arrived in Hanoi at noon on April 19, starting their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Former officials at Coast Guard arrested for embezzlement The Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defence has launched criminal proceedings against and detained some officials of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command for embezzlement charges.

Politics NA Standing Committee debates adjustments of Law on Radio Frequencies The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 18 debated a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies as part of its 10th session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.