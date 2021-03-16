National Assembly’s legal committee convenes 34th session
Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs virtually convened its 34th plenary session in Hanoi on March 16 under the chair of its Chairman Hoang Thanh Tung.
In the morning, the committee assessed a report on the Government’s performance during the 2016 – 2021 tenure. It also examined the Government’s proposals and projects on establishment of some administrative units and administrative boundary adjustment of several provinces and cities.
According to the report, during the past term, the issue of applying for adjustments to the law and ordinance building programme has yet to be addressed. Meanwhile, many projects included in the programme were not prepared in time, hence being postponed or withdrawn. The organisation of law enforcement and promulgation of documents on detailed regulations remained slow.
Participating lawmakers recommended the Government continue to pay attention to and direct the serious implementation of the NA’s resolutions and its agencies’ recommendations on consolidating the state administrative apparatus organisation.
At the same time, they asked for a detailed report on the outcomes of restructuring and improving human resources quality in association with downsizing the payroll. The Government was also recommended to evaluate the effectiveness of personnel training programmes and outcomes of overhauling the organisation and management system of public non-business units.
The plenary session is also set to discuss a Government proposal concerning the regulation on the number of full-time members of the Hanoi People’s Council in the 2021 – 2026 tenure./.