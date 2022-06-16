NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the closing session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on June 16 after 19 working days.



At the closing session, legislators approved a resolution on continuing to strengthen the enforcement and efficiency of the implementation of policies and laws related to planning as well as a number of measures to remove difficulties and obstacles to speed up the design and improve the quality of planning in the 2021-2030 period.



They also adopted a resolution on question-and-answer activities at the NA’s third session, and a resolution of the third session.



Closing the session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the third session was a success with all tasks completed. The NA finished a great workload with high consensus, and decided on many important issues not only for 2022 but the whole 2021-2025 period and following years, he said.



He noted that legislators submitted nearly 1,500 ideas during six group and 23 plenary discussions. The NA debated and adopted five laws, 16 thematic resolutions and a general resolution for the session, while discussing six bills and deciding on many important matters, he added.



According to the NA leader, the NA spent time discussing the outcomes of socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2021, as well as the implementation of such plans in the first months of 2022.



He went on that along with bringing COVID-19 under control, financial and monetary support policies under the NA's Resolution 43/2022/QH15 have been implemented positively, paving the way for socio-economic recovery and development. He noted that gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of this year reached 5.03 percent and hit a relatively high level in the second quarter, while import-export revenue in the first five months of this year exceeded 305 billion USD, up 16.1 percent year on year, and State budget collection reached 57 percent of the yearly estimate, a rise of 18.7 percent.



The NA leader highlighted positive signs in business activities, the macro-economy, social welfare, security, defence, anti-corruption, and market control. Vietnam has been elected as Vice President of the NA General Assembly in the 2022-2023 tenure, representing the Asia-Pacific region, he noted, adding that Vietnam successfully hosted the 31st Southeast Asian Games.



He said that NA deputies pointed out shortcomings and weaknesses in a number of sectors and forecast a number of risks and challenges in the future, while giving a number of major orientations, solutions and tasks for the Government, ministries and sectors to complete their yearly targets.



The NA adopted a resolution approving the State budget settlement for 2020 and requested the Government to strengthen direction, adopt solutions to further tighten financial discipline and overcome shortcomings and limitations, while promoting thrift practices and strengthening anti-corruption efforts, while strictly handling violations in the management and use of the State budget and public property.



Over the supervision activities, NA Chairman Hue said that the NA listened to and discussed a report on thrift practice and the prevention of wastefulness in 2021, and a report by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front summarising voters’ opinions and proposals to the NA’s third session, while considering a report on the supervision of responses to voters' ideas sent to the second session.



Meanwhile, the NA has supervised the implementation of policies and laws related to planning since the Planning Law took effect, and agreed on the issuance of a resolution on continuing to strengthen the enforcement and efficiency of the implementation of policies and laws related to planning as well as a number of measures to remove difficulties and obstacles to speed up the design and improve the quality of planning in the 2021-2030 period, he said.



The NA leader said that the NA spent two and a half days to question three ministers and the State Bank of Vietnam’s Governor as well as Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and other Deputy PMs and heads of sectors on issues related to agriculture and rural development, finance, banking and transport.



A resolution on the NA’s supervision programme for 2023 was adopted, along with a resolution on the formation of a thematic supervision team over the mobilisation, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control activities, the implementation of laws and policies on local healthcare, as well as the implementation of NA resolutions on the implementation of national targets programmes for new-style rural area building in the 2021-2025 period, and the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.



Regarding other important issues, the NA leader said for the first time at a NA session, five important national projects were discussed and received decisions on investment policies, raising the total projects approved by the 15th NA to six with total capital of over 392 trillion VND (16.86 billion USD).



During the session, following the request of the NA Standing Committee, the NA agreed on the supplementation of content related to personnel work to the session’s agenda. The NA approved the PM’s proposal on the dismissal of Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long for serious mistakes related to the violations at Viet A Technologies JSC.



According to the NA leader, in order for laws and resolutions to be realised effectively, the Government, the PM, NA Standing Committee and NA agencies as well as relevant ministries, sectors and NA deputies should promptly make plans to implement the laws and resolutions. He also asked deputies to keep in close contact with voters and people to report their opinions and requests, encouraging them to continue joining hands with the Government to overcome difficulties and challenges for stronger socio-economic recovery and development./.