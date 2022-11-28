The congress brought together 1,091 delegates, including Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council, called on its monks, nuns and followers to carry forward the spirit of solidarity and harmony to better take care of people’s well-being and happiness.

Addressing the event, President affirmed that the Party and the State persistently pursue the policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right to freedom of belief and religion, and non-belief and non-religion, as well as equality between religions, ensuring that the practice of religions is conducted in line with laws, charters and regulations recognised by the State.

He asked the sangha to uphold good values of Buddhism and consolidate its position as the only Buddhist organisation in Vietnam for monks, nuns and followers both at home and abroad./.

VNA