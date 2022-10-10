National centre, Google team up to provide training for startups
A training course of the Google for Startups programme has been held for 25 tech startups in the southern region of Vietnam.
This year is the first time Google for Startups has been held in Vietnam. (Source: GFS)Hanoi (VNA)
This is part of the cooperation between the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Google to support small- and medium-sized enterprises and the development of the innovation and startup ecosystem.
Nguyen Duc Long, a NIC official, said this is the first time Google for Startups has been organised in the country, and the programme will become an annual activity of the NIC and Google for the sake of Vietnam’s development.
In this programme, startups will receive advice from more than 20 experienced Vietnamese and foreign mentors, including Google experts and successful entrepreneurs of large businesses.
Google for Startups, launched in 2011, has been carried out in many developed countries, where the innovation and startup system matured, such as the UK, Israel, Spain, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Brazil, and Japan.
Nearly 200 startups in Vietnam have registered for the programme.
Accordingly, 25 southern firms will take part in a week-long training course in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to prepare for their next development steps.
Twenty-five others in the northern region will join the training course in Hanoi from November 14 to 18.
In December, the 10 most outstanding startups will be chosen to participate in the Demo Day, where they will present their innovation business models and raise capital./.