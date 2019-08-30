Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A national ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 30 to mark 50 years implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969-2019) and the 50th death anniversary of the President.The ceremony was jointly organized by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly (NA), the President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the administration of Hanoi.Delegates to the event, including Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, and Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai, paid tribute to the great service of President Ho Chi Minh, who is a great leader and teacher of Vietnam’s revolution, a national hero and a world cultural celebrity.The President’s testament, which he began to write in May 1965 and finished in May 1969 – four months before he passed away, is a special historic document. It has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past half century.Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that President Ho Chi Minh is an outstanding ideologist and a genius organizer, who founded, led and trained the Communist Party of Vietnam. He dedicated his entire life to the country and the people, setting a bright example of revolutionary ethics.“The Ho Chi Minh ideology and the President’s testament have always gone along with the nation, lighting the way for the Party, the people and army of Vietnam in following the revolutionary cause and ideal,” the Party leader said.He highlighted the tremendous values and historical significance of the testament, and urged the Party to thoroughly master the teachings of the President, build on the Party’s fine traditions and nature, and resolutely fight all manifestations of degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, as well as any signs of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” thus building a pure and strong party, enhancing the leadership and combat capacity of party organisations and party members.“The entire Party, army and people are committed to loyally and excellently inheriting the revolutionary cause of President Ho Chi Minh, continuing to realizing his noble ideal, resolutely and consistently fighting to firmly defend the motherland’s independence, sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, and building a strong, democratic, just and civilised country with prosperous people,” the Party leader said.-VNA