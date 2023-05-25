Business Wood companies seek orders through fairs amid declining export Wood and fine arts enterprises hope to seek potential customers at the Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2023), scheduled to take place in HCM City from August 29 - September 1, in the context of a sharp decrease in the export of wood and wooden products in the last four months.

Business Stock market sees signs of rallies in second half The stock market is expected to see more investment opportunities for the medium and long term in the second quarter of 2023, according to analysts.

Business Vietnam remains leading destination for foreign investment inflows: experts Vietnam has yet to lose its advantage as an attractive destination for foreign investment flows, although in the short term, investors are taking a careful consideration before making their decision, according to Lecturer Nguyen Xuan Thanh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management.