National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021
The National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 drew the participation of over 200 athletes from 12 different clubs from across the country. Competitors were involved in both the male and female categories, with various events featured throughout the course of the tournament, including the 50m rifle, 10m air rifle, 50m rifle three positions, and 10m air pistol.
Athlete Phi Thanh Thao of the Military team successfully breaks a national record in the 10m female air rifle category. (Photo: VNA)
Athletes compete in the female 10m air rifle. (Photo: VNA)
The National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 attracts many young athletes. (Photo: VNA)
Athletes compete in the women's 50m rifle three positions. (Photo: VNA)