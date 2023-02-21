National conference on activities of People’s Councils concludes
At the event (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The national conference reviewing activities of the provincial-level People’s Councils in 2022 and launch tasks for this year wrapped up on February 21 afternoon.
The event, held in the northern province of Quang Ninh by the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, was the second to review activities of People’s Councils in the National Assembly (NA)’s 15th tenure, but the first at the national level.
In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that in 2022, Vietnam faced numerous difficulties and challenges, but it managed to successfully carry out tasks with relatively comprehensive results. Those common achievements were partly attributable to important contributions by people-elected bodies.
The “new wind” in activities of people-elected agencies is spreading more widely, which has concurrently inspired, created an impetus, and sustained the momentum for their activities, he said, noting that reforms have been made rather comprehensively and the People’s Councils are working an increasingly substantive and effective manner.
Highlighting the importance of the year 2023 to the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution and the five-year plan for 2021 - 2025, he asked the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities to base on the achievements and lessons last year to exert stronger efforts, show a higher sense of responsibility, and act more drastically.
In particular, Hue noted, the councils need to hold a crucial role in reforming local governance; ensure the adherence to the Constitution and law, improve transparency and accountability, and promote people’s engagement; help build democratic, professional, modern, scientific, clean, and transparent administrative agencies that work for the sake of people and enterprises; learn from experience to improve the effectiveness and sense of responsibility of the People’s Councils of centrally-run cities; and continue implementing the Politburo’s conclusion on the organisation of administrative units.
This year, the NA and People’s Councils will conduct votes of confidence for the positions elected or approved by the NA or People’s Councils. The move will help evaluate officials’ reputation and performance of their assigned duties, the Chairman added./.