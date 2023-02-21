Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Palestinian ambassador praises Vietnam’s willingness for int'l missions Vietnam always stands ready to perform international missions such as UN peacekeeping and most recently search and rescue operations in earthquake–hit Turkey, according to Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of diplomatic corps in Vietnam.

Politics HCM City promotes partnership with China’s Hainan province Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received visiting Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province Shen Xiaoming in the city on February 21.

Politics National conference reviews operations of provincial people’s councils A national conference kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 21 to review the operations of People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2022, with the participation of representatives from the provincial/municipal People’s Councils nationwide.