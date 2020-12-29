National conference on implementation of 14th NA’s resolution

This year’s conference is to look back on the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development not only in 2020 but also the five-year period from 2016 to 2020. Participants discuss opportunities and challenges, as well as put forward measures to carry out the 14th NA’s Resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021. In photo: Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and other delegates attend the event at the Hanoi’s side (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)