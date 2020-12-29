National conference on implementation of 14th NA’s resolution
This year’s conference is to look back on the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development not only in 2020 but also the five-year period from 2016 to 2020. Participants discuss opportunities and challenges, as well as put forward measures to carry out the 14th NA’s Resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021. In photo: Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and other delegates attend the event at the Hanoi’s side (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
The event is attended by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with other Party and State leaders, officials from ministries and sectors, secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees, and chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees. In photo: An overview of the event (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
The event is scheduled to take place in one and a half day. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers an opening remark (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the conference (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi at the event (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates to the event (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)