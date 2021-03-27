National conference popularising resolution of 13th National Party Congress
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat opened an online national conference to popularise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress on March 27, with the participation of the 67 Party Committees of centrally-run cities, provinces and central agencies, and more than 7,300 committees at local levels.
Overview of the conference from Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Vo Van Thuong, Poliburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, stressed the significance of in-depth study and popularisation, and implementation of the Resolution, which should become a regular activity throughout the tenure and one of the major tasks for 2021.
He said that the proper and creative implementation of the Resolution from State officials and Party members will create consensus among the people, thus promoting patriotism, self-reliance and the great national solidarity strength and the desire for national development, contributing to successfully implementing the Resolution.
Vo Van Thuong, Poliburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)
This will also help combat degradation in political ideology as well as signs of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party members, while protecting Party ideological foundation and fighting wrongful and hostile arguments.
Highlighting the need to roll out strict and high-quality popularisation of the Resolution, Thuong asked participants to clarify major contents and new policies in documents of the 13th National Party Congress, thus pointing out advantages and difficulties as well as challenges facing the national revolution in the future, while applying the policies to suit specific conditions of each locality, and successfully realising political tasks in the 2021-2025 period.
He underlined that during the popularisation of the Resolution, it is necessary to have timely reply to questions from officials, Party members and people regarding contents of the Resolution, thus orienting public opinion and creating consensus in society.
Meanwhile, it is crucial to soon apply the Resolution into life, he stated, asking Party Committees and organisations to soon build their action plans to specify the Resolution.
He also asked for the strengthening of inspection and supervision as well as evaluation of activities to popularise the document, as well as the building of action plans to implement it in each locality and agency.
Participants at the event heard a number of reports on different topics related to major documents of the 13th National Party Congress, focusing on core issues, new features and mindset shown in the documents, affirming achievements and lessons drawn from the 35 years of national reform, especially five years of implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress.
The conference will run until March 28./.
