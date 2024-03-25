NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A national conference reviewing the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launching 2024 tasks wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25.

In his closing speech, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said after one day of sitting, the event fulfilled all its set agenda. He requested collecting all feedback at the event to submit to the NA Standing Committee for consideration.



The top legislator asked the People's Councils to continue to closely follow the leadership of the Party Committees and their standing boards and strengthen the implementation of functions of local people-elected bodies according to the provisions of law to best fulfil their tasks in 2024.



According to Permanent Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man, over more than half of the 2021-2026 tenure, the NA and its Standing Committee have carried out a number of reforms and devised measures for better supervising and directing activities of the People’s Councils from perfecting the legal foundation to increasing activities that connect the NA, its Standing Committee, and their agencies with the provincial-level People’s Councils.



The People's Councils have also exerted efforts to boost reforms and creativity during the performance of tasks. Closely following the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, they have issued resolutions, mechanisms, and policies meeting demand in their localities, thereby substantially contributing to the realisation of local and national socio-economic development, defence, security, and external affairs targets, he continued.



The organisation of the annual conference was an occasion for the NA and its Standing Committee to enhance the momentum for reform at local people-elected bodies, Man added.



However, the official also pointed out several shortcomings, elaborating that the quality of meetings of some People’s Councils remains limited. Some have yet to take strong or effective enough measures for fully handling post-supervision opinions.



The settlement and reply to voters’ opinions and petitions are still slow in some provinces and cities. Besides, some people's councils haven’t released digital transformation and IT application directions on schedule while agencies’ coordination is still lax./.