The hybrid event saw the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, and leaders of the State, government, central agencies and 63 localities.



Phan Dinh Trac, Standing Vice Chairman of the central steering committee, briefed on key results of the 10-year fight. Accordingly, more than 2,700 Party organizations and nearly 168,000 members have been disciplined, of which over 170 officials under the Party Central Committee’s management. Civil judgment enforcement bodies have regained more than 2.6 billion USD.



Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the task of addressing shortcomings and filling in “vacuums” and “loopholes” so as to prevent corruption and negative phenomena.



He said in the combat, it is a must to steer clear of subjectivity and hastiness but adamantly deal with corruption, patiently conduct education, management and deterrence to prevent corruption, while staying vigilant and fighting against hostile forces’ plots that take advantage of the corruption fight to sabotage the country’s Party, State and regime.



The Party chief also stressed the need to strongly bring into play the role of the people-elected agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organizations, the masses, media agencies, businesses, and entrepreneurs in the combat./.

VNA