Society Former VCCI Chairman receives Japanese FM’s Certificate of Merit Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio presented a certificate of merit from Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vu Tien Loc, former Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for his contributions to the development of economic relations between the two countries at a ceremony on December 23.

Society Phu Tho province hands over anti-malaria centre to Lao locality Phu Tho province of Vietnam symbolically handed over the centre for malaria prevention, control, and treatment in Luang Namtha on December 23 as a gift for the Lao province.

Society New bells ring out at Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon The Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City rang out with the chimes of new symphonic bells on December 23 for the first time in nearly three years.

Society PM chairs meeting of steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 chaired a teleconference of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with leaders of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities.