National conference reviews journalism activities in 2022
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) — A national journalism conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24 to review activities in 2022 and launch tasks for next year, with a focus on the press' humanity aspect.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Thanh Lam stressed that the Resolution of the 1th National Party Congress has clearly defined the direction of building professional, humane and modern press and media.
He pointed out that humanity, accuracy and objectivity are the core values and the raison d'être of journalism, which helps orient society towards the good and the beautiful.
He urged the press to play a greater role in popularizing policies and creating consensus among the public, while State agencies should improve the provision of information to the press to ensure the effectiveness of policy communication.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, emphasised the press’ important role in performing information and education tasks of the Party, protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, and refuting wrongful viewpoints from hostile forces.
He asked press agencies to continue closely following the Party’s targets on journalism management and development, especially the orientation for building revolutionary, professional, humane, and modern press.
In particular, he noted, in its sixth session, the 13th Party Central Committee also underlined the need to strongly apply science and technology while bringing into play the human factor in journalism activities.
On this occasion, 32 collectives with outstanding performance in journalism activities this year were honoured with certificates of merit by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education./.