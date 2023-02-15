The Outline of Vietnamese Culture was draft by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 's Central Committee Truong Chinh in 1943.

Hanoi (VNA) – A national hybrid conference marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be held on February 27, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The event, to be jointly held by the ministry in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission on Information and Education, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and the Central Theoretical Council, will highlight the theoretical and realistic values of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, and the culture and people of Vietnam as the foundation and motivation of national development in the new period.



Prior to the conference, an exhibition themed 80-year Outline of Vietnamese Culture – Starting point and motivation for development will open.



According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the conference aims to popularise the historical significance and core theoretical and practical values as well as the influence of the document over the past eight decades.



Participants are expected to discuss the process of applying and promoting the values of the document throughout the history, and spotlight the cultural achievements that Vietnam has gained under the light of the document as well as the Party’s culture policy and development directions. They will also identify issues that need to be improved and supplemented during the implementation of the platform, in order to make Vietnamese culture thrive and build a modern culture with strong national identity.



Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture,” also known as the 1943 Outline on Culture, manifests the Party’s recognition of the significance of culture to the overall development of the nation.



The three principles of “nationalisation”; “popularisation”; and “scientification” stated in the document have kept their value over time, guiding the development of culture, she said.

The Outline on Vietnamese Culture defined that Vietnamese culture (consisting of ideology, learning, and arts) “will be liberated by the democratic revolution and freed from shackles and could catch up with the world's neo-democratic culture”./.