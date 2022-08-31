National costume designs selected for Miss Grand Vietnam 2022
Designs for the national costume of the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Grand International 2022 have been revealed. The design contest offers aspiring fashion designers the chance to show off their passion and talents.
“Co em Dao do” (Red Dao girl) by Pham Minh Hieu. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
“Ca chep hoa rong” (Carp jumping the dragon gate) by Nguyen Ngoc Thuy Tien. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
“Ngan hoa Ha Noi” (Hanoi of a thousand blossoms) by Nguyen Quoc Dat. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
“Phu Van May” (Clouds on Phu Van Peak) by Vo Dang Khoa. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
“Trung nu vuong” (Queen Trung) by Nguyen Minh Thong. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)