Under the decision, the Prime Minister is the council's chairman, while Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is the standing vice chairman, and the Minister of Science and Technology vice chairman.

Members of the council include leaders of a number of ministries, universities and academies, as well as chairmen of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city, along with experts, managers and scientists.

As an inter-sectorial organization, the council will assist the Prime Minister in studying, directing and coordinating the handling of important issues in building and rolling out policies, strategies, mechanisms to bolster the development of science, technology and innovation.

Besides, it is responsible for promoting coordination between ministries, ministerial-level agencies, People’s Committees of provinces and cities during the process, contributing to the nation’s socio-economic growth, security-defence and international integration./.