A student in Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen province) receives the first booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,365,784 on August 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 5,932 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,020,569.
Meanwhile, there are 106 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,098.
On August 13, an additional 311,386 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 251,304,132./.