Health Progress in research, clinical trials of domestic COVID-19 vaccines updated The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported on the domestic production of vaccines against the COVID-19, and the receipt and immunisation of vaccines to the Prime Minister.

Health Pharma companies told to proactively develop monkeypox medication Facing complex developments of the monkeypox outbreak in the world, the Health Ministry’s Drug Administration has asked pharmaceutical and material producers to increase the import of and proactively develop monkeypox medication.

Health HCM City records rising number of new COVID-19 cases, particularly BA.5 variant A survey of 30 COVID-19 inpatients and those who came for testing at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases showed that up to 24 were infected with sub-variant BA.5, followed by four with sub-variant BA.2 and one patient each with variant BA.1 and BA.4.

Health Vietnam logs 2,367 COVID-19 cases on August 11 Vietnam recorded 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on August 11, while Nghe An province supplemented 4,408 cases after verifying information, raising the national caseload to 11,360,348, according to the Ministry of Health. ​