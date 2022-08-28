Health Vietnam logs 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 26 An additional 3,195 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on August 26, making it the fourth consecutive day the number of daily infections has exceeded the 3,000 mark.

Health Vietnam shares experience in balancing health, economic targets at APEC meeting Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen shared Vietnam’s experience in realising the twin target of curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining economic growth, at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting held in Bangkok on August 25 - 26.