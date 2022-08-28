National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,403,302 on August 28
Illustrative image (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,403,302 on August 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
With over 9,918 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,150,122. Meanwhile, there are 99 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,112.
On August 27, an additional 233,504 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 255,797,365./.