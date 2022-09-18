National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,458,449
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,458,449 on September 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 639 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,579,029. Meanwhile, there are 115 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,139.
On September 17, an additional 49,645 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 259,357,649./.