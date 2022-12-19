Health Cardiovascular diseases on the rise in Vietnam Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are on the rise in Vietnam, especially among the young and people of working age, experts said at the workshop on “Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and Cholesterol management in Vietnam" held by the Vietnam Heart Association and Novartis Vietnam on December 15.

Health Telemedicine helps improve healthcare quality of grassroots medical facilities The expansion of remote medical examination and treatment has helped both patients and healthcare workers, especially in mountainous and remote areas, access advanced techniques.