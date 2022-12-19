National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,523,161 hinh anh 1COVID-19 treatment drug Monulpiravir (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,523.161 with 234 new cases recorded on December 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
 
With 24 patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,290.  
 
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.

One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 43,180.

With 3,251 doses administered on December 18, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected have so far risen to 265,168,684./.
VNA