National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,523,161
COVID-19 treatment drug Monulpiravir (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,523.161 with 234 new cases recorded on December 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 24 patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,290.
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 43,180.
With 3,251 doses administered on December 18, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected have so far risen to 265,168,684./.