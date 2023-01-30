Health HCM City holds Tet pandemic hike drill The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has freshly held a COVID-19 pandemic scenario exercise to get the system prepared in case of a hike of infections to be caused by a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain in the upcoming Lunar New Year festival (Tet), the biggest and longest traditional event in Vietnam.

Health Health ministry asked to closely monitor domestic, int’l pandemic situation The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Health to continue keeping a close eye on the domestic and international pandemic situation in to strengthen the pandemic prevention and control measures during trade and tourism activities in the festive festival in the first months of 2023 and continue to promote the socio-economic development.

Health Health Ministry warns of risks of COVID-19 outbreaks The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of the potential risk of COVID-19 outbreaks due to the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.