National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,461
A COVID-19 response drill in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,461 with 53 new cases recorded on January 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
With three patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,612,147.
Meanwhile, there are eight patients needing breathing support.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186.
More than 266.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.