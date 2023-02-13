National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,704
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,704 with 12 new cases recorded on February 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
With eight patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,614,679.
Meanwhile, there are three patients needing breathing support.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186.
More than 266.21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.