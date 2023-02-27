National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,905
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in the health centre of District 3, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,905 with four new cases recorded on February 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
Three patient were given the all-clear on the day, raising the number of recoveries to 10,614,763.
Meanwhile, there are four patients needing breathing support.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186.
More than 266.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.