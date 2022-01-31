Business FTAs - momentum for Vietnam’s economy in 2022 Bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which took effect from January 1, are expected to become a new momentum promoting Vietnam's economic growth in 2022.

Business Vietnam’s startup market expected to continue booming in 2022 Vietnam is a "rising star" and will emerge as the third-largest startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia in2022, according to a report by venture capital firm Golden Gate.

Business Vietnam likely to get better rating position in future: expert Vietnam is the only country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the ‘BB’ rating category to gain positive rating momentum in 2021 and this is a reflection of the country's economic strength and resilience.