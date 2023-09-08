Delegates at the event (Photo: bocongan.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Cybersecurity Association must define a mission and vision that are relevant to the current era, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam made the request at its first congress for the 2023-2028 tenure in Hanoi on September 8.



The association was founded on May 8, 2023 under a decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his speech, Lam said cybersecurity and the association must serve as a driving force for the national economy by addressing challenges for the nation and businesses. It should also be a place to honour products, services, and businesses that have made positive contributions to this mission.

Technology, talent and innovation in the field of cybersecurity are even more crucial and decisive, he said, adding that enhancing the protection of sovereignty, national interests and security in the new situation is both trend and challenge of the era.

The minister said the mission and vision of the association should not only generate economic profits, protect the interests of its members, but also aim for a higher goal, which is to become the primary driving force of the cause of national construction and defence.

It should strive to build and develop Vietnam's cybersecurity industry, establish a high-value cybersecurity market on the international map, create corporations and companies with globally-recognised cybersecurity capabilities. This transformation should shift the focus from outsourcing and agency work to becoming technology and product owners, he said.

The congress adopted the working orientations and agenda for its 2023-2028 tenure and elected an executive committee led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen Luong Tam Quang./.