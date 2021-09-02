Vietnam ese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA) Geneva (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on September 1 celebrated the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's



Ambassador Le Linh Lan highlighted that over the past 50 years, the bilateral relationship has made significant strides in all areas. The two countries have closely cooperated and supported each other at multilateral forums and international organisations. Over the recent years, the bilateral economic cooperation relationship has developed strongly with annual trade turnover reaching 2 billion USD.



The diplomat expressed belief that with the complementary nature of the two economies and the current strong political dynamics, the Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation relationship will continue to flourish and deepen in the coming time.

A day earlier, the Vietnamese community in Switzerland as well as Swiss and Vietnamese businesses raised a total of 32, 500 CHF to support the vaccine fund in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia has received donations from the Vietnamese community in Slovakia to support the vaccine fund back in the country.



Ambassador Nguyen Tuan informed the community of the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, especially in southern localities, stressing that the State and Government appreciate all forms of support from overseas Vietnamese.

As of August 31, the embassy had received 11,480 euros from the Vietnamese community across Slovakia./.

VNA