At the Malaysia banquet (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia held a banquet on September 1 to mark the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2).



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tran Viet Thai affirmed that with drastic efforts over the past years, Vietnam has been recognised by international friends as an open and vibrant economy, and a trustworthy friend and partner.



Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Hamzah Zainuddin, for his part, expressed delight at achievements and development of all fields in tje Vietnam – Malaysia ties over the past nearly five decades.



At the event, the embassy put on show photos of Vietnam’s landscapes and screened short clips about Vietnamese cuisine.



Participants were also treated to traditional music performances and food.



Recently, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic also held a ceremony on the occasion.

At Ho Chi Minh monument in Venezuela (Photo: VNA)



Also on September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital./.