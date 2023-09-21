Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 21 Hanoi, September 21 (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Condolences sent to Vietnamese leaders over Hanoi tragic fire Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet sent a letter of sympathy to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on September 20 over the significant human and property losses caused by a fire at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces foster ties in border management A delegation of the Border Guard Command of Vietnam's Dien Bien province, led by its Commander Col. Phan Van Hoa and a delegation from the Security Department of Laos’s Phongsaly province led by its Director Maj. Gen Kham Chan Seng La Vong held the 11th annual talks on September 20.

Politics Party chief receives outgoing Lao ambassador Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on September 20.