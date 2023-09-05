Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of foreign countries and international organisations showered Vietnamese leaders with greetings on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Prominent well-wishers include Hungarian President Novak Katalin and Prime Minister Orban Viktor;King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdullaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdullaziz al Saud; President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko; President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani; President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader Corona; President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis; President of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces William Samoei Ruto; among others.

Recipients include Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also received greetings from his counterparts of Hungary, Belarus, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Iran, Israel, Maldives, Peru, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, among others./.