President Ho Chi Minh signs modus vivendi agreement in Paris on September 14, 1946 (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in France on August 28 held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the country's diplomatic sector.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep affirmed that Vietnam will continue grasping opportunities and overcoming challenges amid uncertain developments in the region and the world at present, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, so as to further deepen its strategic partnership with France.



According to him, France and its capital Paris witnessed the most important historic moments of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, including the visit to the European country by President Ho Chi Minh in his capacity as the first head of state of an independent Vietnam to sign the modus vivendi agreement on September 14, 1946, and the 1968-1973 negotiations with the US to end the war and restore peace in Vietnam, which received support from people from every walk of life and political parties in France.



He added that since the beginning of this year, the embassy has studied and collected documents about President Ho’s France visit in 1946.



The same day in Moscow, the Vietnamese Embassy also held a meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnamese diplomatic sector.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, generations of Vietnamese diplomats have made contributions to the cause of national defence and development as well as raising Vietnam’s stature on international arena.



He expressed his belief that Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will continue reaping successes and uphold the nation’s collective power to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and maintain an environment of peace and stability for development.



A banquet was also held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on evening of the same day on the occasion.



Attending the event, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Bounthong Chithmany praised Vietnam for obtaining new, great achievements in various areas, becoming one of the fastest growing economies in ASEAN and the Asian region. These attainments have greatly contributed to continously raising the country's role, position and prestige in the regional and international forums, he said.



He expressed his belief that Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair 2020, will continue making important contributions, together with other member nations, to building ASEAN into a strong and united bloc, for peace and common interests of the region and the world./.