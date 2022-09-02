National Day marked in HCM City
A National Day festival took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 2, featuring the release of two hot air balloons carrying a giant national flag.
Vo Trong Nam, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said it was the first time a 1,800m2 national flag was lifted by balloons for the National Day celebration in the city.
According to him, in addition to the two, there were eight others of smaller sizes released at the same time.
This year’s celebration also treated attendees to performances of six paragliders and many water sports activities on the Saigon River.
On the National Day holiday lasting from September 1-4, the city’s entertainment destinations are seeing a surge in the number of vistors./.