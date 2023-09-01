Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang (third, left) and delegates at President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument in Montreau park (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese representative missions in Japan,



At an event held in Osaka,



He stressed that among Vietnam's diplomatic relations with 193 countries, the relationship with Japan is one of the most important strategic ties for Vietnam.



The diplomat noted that the bilateral relations have developed fruitfully over the last five decades across fields from politics, economics, security to regional and international issues, which is also true for the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and the Kansai region.



For his part, Watanabe Shigeki, Deputy Governor of Osaka Prefecture read a letter from Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi congratulating Vietnam on its National Day and expressing his wish to further develop close relations with Vietnam in many fields.



In his congratulatory speech, Himeno Tsutomu, representative of the Government of Japan and Ambassador in charge of Kansai region affirmed that the Japan-Vietnam relationship is a particularly important relationship.



Participants at the ceremony in Osaka (Photo: VNA)

The same day, the Embassy of Vietnam in France held an incense offering ceremony in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Paris on the occasion of the National Day of Vietnam.



After the incense offering ceremony, a delegation led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument and visited the Ho Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History at Montreau park.



She expressed her pleasure to see the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka being increasingly strengthened for the benefit of the two peoples.



Representing the Government of Sri Lanka, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera affirmed that economic and trade cooperation is one of the pillars in the two countries' relationship, contributing to growth and prosperity of both nations.



He also highly valued cultural cooperation and people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka in coordination with the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Solidarity Association organised a flower offering ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh's Monument in the Colombo Public Library and a meeting with representatives from political parties friendly to Vietnam as well as many friends who love the country./.





VNA