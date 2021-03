Politics Infographic Vietnam-Chile Comprehensive Partnership Vietnam and Chile established diplomatic relations on March 25, 1971. Over the past five decades, the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership has developed positively in all fields, especially in politics and economy-trade.

Politics Infographic New head of Party’s Commission for External Relations Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

Politics Infographic Expected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.

Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.